LOGO19 Breaking News Police.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the unborn babies being carried by a woman on life support after she was shot in the back of the head has died.

Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters said one of the male twins died Tuesday afternoon at 21 weeks.

Alexis M. Wasson, 29, allegedly shot by her boyfriend, Skye'lar De'Andre White, around 3 a.m. on Aug. 2.

White , was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder and Level 5 felony criminal recklessness. A 72-hour continuance on the filing of formal was granted on Monday by Magistrate Judge Jason Childers.

The Herald Bulletin will update this story.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.

Tags

Staff writer

An ink slinging wordsmith with The Herald Bulletin in Anderson, Indiana. Writing about news that is changing people's lives. Have a news tip? Send it to traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com or call me at 765-640-4805.