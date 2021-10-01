ALEXANDRIA — A father went to jail for domestic battery after his son went to a friend’s home to call for help.
Brock James Tuttle, 35, of Alexandria, is charged with Level 5 felony criminal confinement with bodily injury, Level 6 felony domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, Level 6 felony strangulation and three counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent.
Tuttle remains in the Madison County Jail on a $5,000 full cash bond.
Alexandria Police Sgt. Adam Rue was dispatched to a home in the 300 block of West 11th Street for a child that called 911 to say his father was choking his “stepmom,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Rue.
Dispatch told Rue that the child was in the home when the domestic battery took place and ran to a friend’s home down the road to call 911.
When officers arrived, they found a small child walking around the home in a diaper and Tuttle was located nearby, according to the affidavit. Tuttle said he had argued with his girlfriend, but it was only a verbal argument.
The girlfriend told a similar story to another officer, according to the affidavit. Officers, however, noted the woman had a busted lip and red marks around both sides of her neck.
Rue went to talk with the child who called 911 that was still at the friend’s home, according to the affidavit. The boy told officers his father was arguing with his stepmom and he told them if they did not stop he was going to run away.
The child said before he could leave, his father shoved his stepmom into the refrigerator door and she “bounced” off the door to the floor, according to the affidavit. The child described in detail to Rue how his father choked his stepmother, and the child said that his stepmom was screaming and making choking noises.
Rue asked the child if what he saw happened very often and the child told him over the past few days the couple had argued “a lot.”
There were three children in the home at the time of the reported incident, according to the affidavit: the child who called 911 and two younger siblings.
Tuttle denied a physical altercation took place and said he did not know how the marks got on his girlfriend. The woman would not give a recorded statement to the officers, according to the affidavit.
