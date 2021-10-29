ANDERSON — The Christian Center was one of the 40 nonprofits to win a $25,000 grant through the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program. The program grants $25,000 to 40 non-profit organizations to help aide them in their neighborhood programs.
For the past five years, the Christian Center has been selected for the top 200, and has received the $25,000 grant four years in a row.
“You can do it every year, but you can’t do it for the same project every year, so we have used it to get our Eleos Center open, which is where the public (and) the homeless can shower and wash their clothes and meet with job providers,” said Rob Spaulding, executive director of the Christian Center.
The Christian Center plans to use this year’s grant money to make necessary repairs and renovations to the dining and kitchen areas at the soup kitchen.
The planned repairs and renovations will allow for the Christian Center to be set for the next 10 years or for the next one million meals.
The Christian Center is the only soup kitchen in Madison County and serves three meals a day, seven days a week.
“Food pantries are great but if you don’t have utilities or you live in your car or in a tent or an abandoned house or once again your utilities have been turned off, a box of macaroni and cheese is kind of worthless, but we provide a hot, nutritious meal three times a day, every day,” Spaulding said.
In addition to planned upgrades, the Christian Center will also be able to support and help smaller community programs who also serve the poor.
“We’ll provide support to the PB and J Gang, which is a group that was sort of birthed out of (the Christian Center). They go around to the community food boxes and keep them full,” Spaulding said.
The Christian Center also plans to find nearby land to create a community garden, which would be able to produce 30,000 pounds of fresh produce.
The center also plans to open a food truck to help bring food to the county’s food desert.
“The winning the grant is a community effort because so many people have to vote,” Spaulding said.
Non-profit organizations were able to submit their projects and the first 2,000 submitted were reviewed by a selection committee to select the top 200.
“Those 200 are then put up for a nationwide vote, so anybody, anywhere in the United States can vote for their any one of these charities,” said Spalding.
