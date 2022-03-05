ANDERSON — Shortly before the start of Saturday’s Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser, Christian Center Executive Director Rob Spaulding scanned the crowd milling around Reardon Auditorium and paused to take in the moment.
“It feels amazing to have everybody here and everybody in person,” he said. “God did His part by providing an amazing day.”
Temperatures in the low 60s and cloudless skies greeted hundreds of people who took part in the one-mile walk along University Boulevard to the Christian Center’s downtown headquarters. The event, one of the center’s flagship fundraisers, returned to an in-person format following last year’s pandemic-prompted virtual version.
“There’s a lot of hard work that goes into really everything that’s done at the center, but especially this event,” Wendy Gooding-Baker, the center’s board chair, told the crowd shortly before the walk began.
For Gooding-Baker and the rest of the Christian Center’s board of directors and staff, Walk a Mile not only opens a financial channel to fund many of the nonprofit’s programs throughout the year, but it also helps keep residents updated on the center’s mission and program offerings.
“Awareness is a key portion of what we’re trying to accomplish today, in addition to raising funds to then put towards the solution,” she said. “The Christian Center is leading the way in many areas of solving these issues, and our hope and our aim is to bring people off the streets, get them into a more productive life that God has for them. That’s our focus, 100%.”
Some of the services that will be funded with money raised Saturday include the center’s emergency men’s and women’s shelters, its community dining room — which Spaulding estimates has served more than 250,000 meals since the onset of the pandemic — and other essential programming.
“This is a great opportunity to create community,” Spaulding said, “and for us as a community to stand together because one of our goals is just to see the community stand together, hear the message, understand what we do and then us move forward as a community and stand and walk together as a way of showing solidarity, because we’re going to solve some of these issues in this community.”
McCordsville resident Christie Miller joined more than a dozen co-workers from LifeStream Services for the walk. She said hearing more about the services provided by the Christian Center is important for the community to be both informed and united.
“They help with a lot of different areas, probably more than people even are aware of,” Miller said. “I feel like being here brings awareness to the Christian Center.”
Spaulding said other services, including job training, clothing and shelter, would likely receive funding from the proceeds raised Saturday. After raising about $15,000 during last year’s virtual event, he was hopeful about raising considerably more this year.
“At the beginning of (planning for) this, we said, wouldn’t it be great to do $20,000 to $25,000? We’re very hopeful that that could happen this year,” he said. “Just the sheer numbers of people here – there’s a good crowd. We’re just really blessed, and we’re very grateful.”
