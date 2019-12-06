ANDERSON — As he spoons sugar into a mixture of ingredients to create one of his signature desserts, Rex Teeple carries on a lighthearted conversation with residents at the Christian Center working to prepare lunch for dozens of people on a recent chilly day.
Teeple, a retired optometrist, has been involved with the Christian Center’s ministry for years, having served on its board and in a variety of other roles. But during the holiday season, his fellow volunteers take special notice of his ability to bloom where he’s planted.
“This is a guy who cares about what’s going on in the kitchen,” says Cordell Ford, food service director at the Christian Center. “They respond really well to him because he takes a certain amount of pride in what he does. He’s blooming as a kitchen worker, but he’s also bringing that camaraderie, that respect and that love for what he’s doing. There’s a lot he brings to the table.”
Teeple didn’t necessarily envision making desserts as part of his volunteer work, but retirement — along with his term as a Christian Center board member expiring four years ago — left him free to pursue other ways of contributing. Having worked at a bakery in high school, food preparation seemed to be a natural fit.
“It gives me the avenue to just chat with the guys and hear their perspectives and their struggles and what they’ve been through,” Teeple said.
Teeple is quick to say that the people he serves, helps and listens to when he works at the shelter on Tuesdays and Thursdays are not homeless, but rather in a season of transition.
“I have the opportunity to chat with the residents and get to know them and hear their stories and find out how they arrived in this chapter of their lives,” he said. “They’re not homeless. They’re just living in a shelter environment. I like the mission in that it allows them time to get back on their feet.”
Teeple is admired by the Christian Center staff for his ability to listen empathetically and make genuine connections with those he serves, regardless of their background or current situation.
“He is the kind of person who is going to be all in,” says Rob Spaulding, executive director of the Christian Center. “He believes God has called him to be a leader here, and he has just a generous spirit in terms of how he approaches his volunteering. He believes in what this ministry does.
Teeple summarized his passion by quoting one of his favorite passages in the Bible, Matthew 25:35, in which Jesus says: “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” It’s a good reminder, he says, of why what he does matters so much.
“My own faith has played an important part in that,” Teeple said. “It’s just a fulfilling retirement. I probably could go to Florida, but I was involved in a lot of overseas missions trips, and this has given me the opportunity to stay involved in missions right here at home.”
