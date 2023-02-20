ANDERSON — One of the two major fundraising activities for the Anderson Christian Center is set to take place on March 4.
The 10th annual Walk a Mile event will once again start at the Reardon Auditorium on the Anderson University campus and will proceed one mile to the Christian Center location.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10 a.m. with a police escort.
City of Anderson Transit System buses will be available to transport walkers back to their cars. There will be refreshments on both ends along with music and awards.
All proceeds raised will go to provide services including food, job training, clothing and shelter to struggling families and individuals in our community.
Rob Spaulding, executive director of the Christian Center, said the annual event raises approximately $20,000 to help cover expenses for the organization.
“We hope because it’s the tenth year we will have a record number of walkers and raise a record number of donations,” he said. “This is an opportunity for the community to come together and to acknowledge our partners.”
Spaulding said the event takes place during the transition from the winter to spring season, because throughout the winter months, people drive by people living on the street.
“We want to show that the community cares about people and want to work to get them off the streets,” he said. “It’s about empowering people to have a better way of life.”
Local residents can walk as individuals or as a team.
Registrations is available online at www.TheChristianCenter.org/walk, or by calling 765-623-7804 or Events@tcc1.org.