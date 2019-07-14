Church offers ice cream social as time for fellowship

ANDERSON – A sign at the serving counter to the kitchen of First Baptist Church reads: “Life is uncertain; eat dessert first.”
That may be just what some of the 80 people, including Darlina Metz, who attended an ice cream social Sunday at the church, did.
“It was just vanilla, but we had good toppings: chocolate and strawberries and cherries and nuts and pineapple,” the 10-year member of the church said.
The church is one of many throughout Madison County and surrounding communities that likely will schedule a day of fellowship featuring the sweet treat. First Baptist’s event also included music by the men’s chorus, Joe Branch and Dodgers baseball great Carl Erskine, a member of the church who preached earlier in the day, on harmonica.
The ice cream social is one of many events scheduled at First Baptist on the second Sunday of the month throughout the calendar year.
Metz said with declining memberships in churches and an aging membership at most including First Baptist, an ice cream social serves as a ministry to draw in families.
“I think that anything that we can do that brings people in is important. We need to make churches more accessible to the community,” she said.
Mike Franklin, who helped coordinate the event, agreed.
“Everybody likes ice cream. You can’t ask for a better vehicle to bring people in,” he said. “Instead of coming to church, you have an opportunity of meeting people in a different atmosphere.”
The turnout was smaller than hoped, in part because the event took place inside because of the intense heat and humidity rather than on the church’s front lawn where the free ice cream was likely to attract more visitors, Franklin said.
“We wanted the people to go by and see what we were doing,” he said.
Franklin said the church may try another ice cream social in the spring or fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.