ANDERSON — Sometimes all it takes is a small seed to sprout something truly beautiful.
Such is the mentality of the leadership team at South Meridian Church of God, who, for the second year in a row, will be offering seed funding for creative projects, business ideas, and beautification efforts spearheaded in the Avondale neighborhood where the church is located.
“We are intentional about being a good neighbor,” said Cherilyn Horning, Community Development Director at South Meridian. “And that looks like a variety of things but one of those things is to recognize that in our neighborhood, there are gifts and positive things happening that people don’t know about. The goal with this funding is to connect with people and the ideas and dreams that they have.”
Interested applicants are eligible to receive up to $300 in funding for any project pertaining to the Avondale neighborhood, which roughly encompasses the area between 14th and 29th Street (north to south) and Fletcher to Pearl Street (east to west).
In launching this initiative, South Meridian aims to employ an asset-based approach to community development.
“We can always look at a place or a group of people and see the needs and deficits,” Horning said. “We don’t want to ignore those needs but rather focus on building, reinforcing, and cultivating the assets because that is what we believe will have a long-term impact.”
Horning emphasized that the seed funding parameters are intentionally broad. The money could be utilized to buy supplies for a creative project or print promotional materials for a small business venture.
“We’re looking to engage with people’s gifts, skills, and interests,” she said. “Sometimes all you need is just a little bit of money to get started.”
One of the direct benefits of connecting neighbors with one another is that, in many cases, they learn about opportunities and resources that already exist in the community. Horning shared a story of a congregation member who donated her old lawn mower to a resident who was looking to launch his own mowing business.
“Assets aren’t always cash,” Horning said. “And so we are looking at whether people are requesting things that can be met with the assets of the neighborhood.”
Last summer, South Meridian Church member Dawn Brady Wimmer used seed funding to build a collapsible lemonade stand for children in the neighborhood. Wimmer is passionate about DIY projects and recycling, which is what prompted her to utilize an old pallet board for the structure.
“I hope that this lemonade stand creates little pockets of community and interaction among neighbors and empowers kids to be creative,” she said. The stand even includes cups and lemonade mix to allow for an easy start-up. Kids are encouraged to replenish the supplies they expend with a portion of their profits so that the next young entrepreneurs will be set up for success.
Horning and her team will begin reviewing applications soon and granting requests on a first-come-first-served basis.
“If I get more requests than I can fund, my goal will be to find other ways to fund them,” she added. “We are not just trying to give people money but trying to resource their dreams. And we’re always looking for ways to continue to get to know our neighbors.”
To apply for seed funding, submit a brief summary of your idea along with projected expenses and timeline to chorning@southmeridian.org or drop by South Meridian Church, located at 2402 Meridian St, Anderson, IN 46016.