ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Coalition presented a detailed proposal for spending the $23.1 million American Rescue Plan funding.
Lindsay Brown made the presentation Thursday to members of Anderson City Council.
Mayor Thomas J. Broderick has scheduled two public meetings to receive community input, at 6 p.m. both Feb. 22 and Feb. 24.
Councilman Jon Bell said the council should consider its own meeting to get input about the ARP funding for either March 2 or March 9.
Brown said the major difference with the mayor’s proposal is its spending of $9 million for infrastructure improvements and $3.6 million for bonuses for city employees as a result of the pandemic.
He said there are other state and federal funds available for the infrastructure project.
Brown suggested the city use a portion of the $17 million budget surplus for the employee bonus.
He said the ARP funds are intended for use to benefit the entire community.
Brown said during a December community meeting that local residents listed as priorities to invest in social services and rent and mortgage assistance.
Other concerns at the meeting included a grocery on the west side and to combat homelessness.
The coalition recommended spending $5.5 million to help with home repair, shelter for the homeless and development of affordable housing in Anderson.
It’s recommending $5 million for nonprofits to include $1.5 million for youth programming, $1 million each for the food desert, black nonprofits in the city and housing assistance.
Other recommendations included: $1.2 million to pay off utility bills, $1.4 million for workforce development, $2 million for small business development, $3.5 million for infrastructure work and $1 million for mental health programs.
