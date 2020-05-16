ANDERSON — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is asking paddlers to help collect data they will use to look for trends in populations of species that spend time around Indiana’s waterways as part of a new citizen science project.
“Paddlers have a unique opportunity to see wildlife, so we’re excited for this new program and really hope paddlers will help us manage and conserve wildlife for future generations by volunteering,” said Geriann Albers, a furbearer biologist with DNR.
The Indiana Paddlecraft Wildlife Index will collect data for trips taken from June 1 through July 31.
“We’re hoping the information collected will help us monitor trends in some wildlife that spend time around water, like river otters, beavers, bald eagles, kingfisher, and red-eared sliders, to name a few,” Albers said. “It might also help us better understand range for species like the Blanding’s turtle.”
Users of canoes, kayaks and other nonmotorized craft who volunteer will be asked to keep an eye out for 12 species during their trips. They can then fill out a prepaid postcard with their data, including date and location of their trip, before mailing it.
There’s no limit to the number of participants or the number of trips that can be documented.
“The more volunteers, the better our data,” said Albers.
Other citizen science projects coordinated by Albers include Snapshot Indiana and Archer’s Index.
Snapshot Indiana asks for volunteer land owners with at least 10 acres to place a DNR trail camera on their property in the fall. Trail cameras are motion activated, providing a photographic record of wildlife activity.
Bowhunters who participate in the Archer’s Index document the wildlife they see and DNR calculates the number of observations per 1,000 hours in the field.
Started in 1992, the data gives DNR a tool to track trends in wildlife population.
Retired teacher, local conservationist and Herald Bulletin columnist Sheryl Myers thinks the project is a great opportunity for people to learn about common and not-so-common wildlife around Indiana waterways.
“I think it would be a wonderful opportunity to take children outdoors, to not only have fun, but to really focus on the characteristics of the wildlife they see because turtles especially do have very clear markings if you know what to look for,” Myers said.
She recommends an inexpensive pair of binoculars to aid in identifying wildlife, especially turtles.
“They have very keen eyesight, and if you approach too quickly or too close, you won’t even get a look at the turtles. They’ll be gone,” Myers said.
You can find more information and sign up to volunteer at on.IN.gov/Paddlecraftindex.
