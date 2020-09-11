ANDERSON — The City of Anderson Engineering Department announced Friday that several roads will be closed temporarily to allow for necessary sewer installations and railroad crossing repairs and repaving.
Jackson Street in downtown Anderson will be closed between 14th Street and 12th Street from September 14-16 for the installation of a sanitary sewer and sewer connector for the new CATS Downtown Transit Center. 12th and 14th Streets will remain open and available to east/west traffic.
In addition, several railroad crossings will begin repairs starting on Monday, Sept. 14. CSX will undertake repairs on the two sets of tracks at the Scatterfield Road crossings in front of the Purdue Polytechnic Building. The entire road will be closed between Mounds Road and 32nd Street while the repairs take place.
After Scatterfield Road is completed, additional repairs will take place at the Columbus Avenue/32nd Street railroad crossing and the Rangeline Road crossing north of Mounds Road. Repairs are likely to take one day for each crossing.
All roads will have alternate routes available until the repairs are completed.
