ANDERSON — A new contract has been approved with the Anderson Protection League to operate the city’s animal shelter through the end of 2026.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety Monday voted to approve the contract that runs from Jan 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2026.
The amount of the contract for the four years is $1,041,511 to be paid in monthly installments.
The Safety Board awarded contracts for the demolition of six residential properties being paid for through the Anderson Board of Public Works and the Anderson Community Development Department.
Fredericks Inc. was the low bidder on three properties at 4120 Brown St. in the amount of $5,320; 2728 Central Ave., $4,840 and a garage at 2920 East Lynn St. for $3,200.
Salty Dog Trash was awarded the contract to demolish 1909 West 18th St. in the amount of $5,950.
Shroyer Solutions submitted the low bid of $7,448 to demolish 3018 Central Ave. and Yarberry Landscape the contract to demolish 1422 Fulton St. in the amount of $7,000.