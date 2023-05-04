ANDERSON – A new gas station and convenience store is being planned for downtown Anderson.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals Wednesday approved a special exception and variance from the greenspace requirement for Mike Singh and KH Properties.
The new store will be located on the southeast corner of 14th and Jackson streets, directly across from the McDonald’s restaurant.
Attorney Ray Basile, representing VR Empire which is developing the former Walgreen site, asked that the request for the new store be denied.
Attorney Tom Beeman, representing Singh, said the plan is to open the convenience store and gas station in the building which has four retail outlets.
He said two of the remaining outlets are leased, adding Singh purchased the property in 2009 and is planning a $1.1 million investment.
The city’s zoning ordinances require 25% of any commercial property be dedicated to green space.
Currently the property has green space of 6% and the intention is to increase that to 14%.
Steve Servies with Servies Engineering and Surveying said the plan is to remove the parking spaces along 14th Street to increase the green space.
“It’s the best we could do,” he said of the landscaping.
Beeman said the convenience store would not be competitive with the plans for the location.
“It was approved on March 2, 2022,” he said. “Work was supposed to commence within one year and none has been done.”
Beeman said the permit was obtained after Singh applied for the special exception.
Basile said when VR Empire requested the special exception for the Walgreen’s property, the city recommended green space of 25% and the opening of a grocery store.
He said there was an additional expense for the required green space and the new development should be required to comply with the same green space requirement.
“We can’t invest in doing the project with another gas station across the street,” Basile said.
“Our project is ready to go,” he said. “Waiting to see what happens with this request.”
Greg Spencer, vice chairman of the BZA, said VR Empire didn’t request a variance from the landscaping requirement and could still file a request.
In other business, the BZA approved a special exception requested by GH & G Anderson to open a Wawa gas station and convenience store on the southeast corner of Mounds and Scatterfield roads.
The store is expected to open in the spring of 2024.