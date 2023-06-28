ANDERSON — Approval was given for the opening of a gas station and convenience store at the intersection of 38th Street and Rangeline Road.
The Anderson Plan Commission Tuesday approved the secondary plat requested by VR Empire to open a 24-hour gas station and convenience store.
A drainage permit from the city and Madison County is required before construction can start.
Attorney Ray Basile said this is the last step to move forward with the project.
“My client is ready to start construction right away,” he said. “There is a fair amount of traffic in the area.”
The property is being purchased from the Elda Corporation which owns adjacent property in the area.
“We hope this will lead to the development of the adjacent property in the future,” Basile said.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the plan is to demolish a vacant house on the property.
In other business, the Plan Commission approved the rezoning of property at 4009 West 25th St. requested by Jeffrey Davis.
Davis and his daughter, Janelle, currently operate a day care facility at 2511 South Central Way and want to open a second facility directly to the west of that property.
Currently there are 10 children in the day care operation and the intention is to care for 12 children.