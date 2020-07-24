ANDERSON – A special committee of the Anderson City Council will meet this week to address police reforms.
The nine-member committee appointed by Council President Lance Stephenson was supposed to meet last Tuesday in a closed door session.
But once the meeting location and time become public, the decision was made not to conduct the meeting because it would possibly violate the state’s Open Door Law.
Stephenson has set the meeting for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Church Upon the Rock, 303 E. 29th Street, and the public can view the session via Zoom.
The city council is considering a resolution and ordinance at the request of local resident Lindsay Brown that would restrict arrest procedures by officers, require body and in-car cameras and outline disciplinary measures.
A companion resolution was tabled by the council.
Brown, who helped draft both the ordinance and resolution, asked that three sections of the resolution be removed because it duplicated wording included in the ordinance.
Brown said he wants the resolution to focus on requests by the council to Broderick to allow the Civilian Review Board to hear complaints of excessive force used by police officers and the capability of making a recommendation to the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
The resolution also asks the administration to create a database accessible by the public of use-of-force incidents; implement diverse hiring practices for all city departments; and reestablish and fund the Social Status of Black Males Committee.
The ordinance was passed by the city council through one of the three required readings earlier this month, but there was a disagreement between City Attorney Paul Podlejski and Council attorney Rosemary Khoury on the legality of the ordinance.
Podlejski and assistant city attorney Tim Lanane provided the council and committee members a document stating the proposed legislation violates Indiana law and would be invalid.
According to the memo, legislation adopted by the Indiana General Assembly states the Anderson Board of Public Safety shall administer the police and fire departments.
It states the Safety Board may adopt rules for the governing and discipline of the police and fire departments and adopt the general and special orders for both departments.
The memo cites a federal court decision in a Terre Haute case that found the safety board shall have “exclusive control over all matters” and property related to the police and fire departments.
“If a city ordinance undertakes to impose regulations which are in conflict with rights granted or reserved by the Legislature, such ordinance must be held invalid,” Podlejski and Lanane wrote.
Mike Anderson, president of the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police, said the FOP has certain rights that would be violated if the ordinance is approved.
“We want our people protected,” he said. “If we have bad people in the department, we want to get rid of them.”
Anderson said there are a lot of red flags in the proposed ordinance.
“When you put absolutes in law enforcement, that is a concern,” he said of the proposed restrictions on arrest procedures. “We are making split-second decisions. The ordinance has absolutes.”
Members of the special committee include: Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes; Councilman Jon Bell, Brown, Thomas Tijerina, Mike Anderson, David Lehr; Tami Dixon-Tatum, the city’s director of Civil and Human Rights Department; Podlejski and Khoury.
