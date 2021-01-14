ANDERSON – The COVID-19 pandemic for the first time is affecting the traditional events celebrating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, including the Peace & Justice March from the Anderson University campus to downtown and the ceremonies at the Paramount.
The 41st annual Anderson Citywide Celebration from noon to 1 p.m. Monday is themed “Where Do We Go From Here: Equity in Economics, Employment and Systems.”
The virtual event, featuring Mistress of Ceremonies Tamie Dixon-Tatum, will include speeches, musical selections and dance performances.
The celebration will be broadcast on Anderson TV at Comcast Channel 18 and AT&T Channel 99 as well as on the city’s Facebook page and On Demand.
The 12th annual MLK Celebration at AU is themed Awaken the Dream and includes the following:
• Just Mercy: The public is encouraged to join AU students, faculty and staff on their favorite app to view “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, starting at 3 p.m. Sunday. AU students and staff may visit the AU website Saturday for the streaming link.
• Virtual gathering: AU President John Pistole will deliver an inspirational message at 11 a.m. Monday during a special time of worship and reflection.
• Awaken the Dream virtual forum: The public is invited to view several featured videos and join an AU campus discussion at 7 p.m. Monday for a virtual talk back session.
• MLK Day Chapel: Join the AU family online for the annual MLK Day Chapel, featuring the university’s 020 MOSAIC Multicultural Alumni Award recipient, The Rev. Kevin W. Earley at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
• Million Steps for Martin: Though the traditional Peace & Justice March won’t take place, individuals are encouraged to take a walk on their own. Participants can commit their steps, download a playlist and submit photos to the AU website.
For more information or to join AU’s virtual events, visit anderson.edu/mlk.
