ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Works has awarded a $1 million contract for paving work to be completed by July.
The board Tuesday awarded the contract to DC Construction for $1,036,784, the lowest of the four bids received.
The work includes paving on Charles, Main and 38th streets plus Virgil Cook Boulevard.
City Engineer Matt House said the work will start immediately and is scheduled to be completed by July.
He said in February that funding for the work is the second half of the $1 million state Community Crossing grant the city received in 2022.
House said the paving work includes 38th from Scatterfield to Rangeline roads, Main from 31st to 46th streets and Charles from Scatterfield to Virgil Cook Boulevard.
Last year, Midwest Paving was awarded a $437,000 contract using part of the $1 million Community Crossing grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Repaving and reconstruction work was done on Brown-Delaware Street, Madison Avenue and West 29th Street.
The work on Madison extended from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the railroad tracks at 17th Street.
The repaving work on Brown-Delaware extended from Eighth south to 14th streets and on West 29th from Columbus Avenue to Meridian Street.