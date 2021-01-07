ANDERSON — The winning bid for work on the proposed major sewer project along the White River came in $2.3 million beneath estimated cost.
The Anderson Board of Works on Thursday approved the bid of Atlas Excavating in the amount of $2,619,703.
Renee Goff with the Indianapolis engineering firm of Beam, Longest & Neff said her estimate on the project was $4.96 million. All six bids received for the project came in under her estimate, according to Goff.
She explained that the estimated cost was set before all the field test reports were completed and before the city of Anderson tested to determine the depth of groundwater.
Atlas Excavating is expected to start removing trees along the north bank of the White River from Edgewater Park to Scatterfield Road by March, Goff said.
That work has to be completed by April 1 before bats become active along the river, where they roost in the spring.
The city is paying for the project through funds in the water pollution control budget.
The work will including the installation of 72-inch and 36-inch sewer lines on the north bank of the river to accommodate the removal of two combined sewer overflows. The new sewer lines will be adjacent to an existing 36-inch line.
Nara Manor, superintendent of water pollution control, said previously that this is the second phase of the White River Interceptor Sewer project that started in Athletic Park and has already crossed Eighth Street to Edgewater Park.
Manor said the project will increase capacity in the sewer lines.
In other business
Board members approved a 1% pay increase for 2021 for city employees belonging to the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees Local 1913 and Utility Workers of America Local 108.
Human Resources Director Tom Brown said the two unions represent workers at the Anderson Municipal Airport, Anderson Light & Power, City Hall maintenance, the street department, water department and water pollution control.
At the request of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., the board approved an agreement with the Corporation for Economic Development to provide services for 2021.
Broderick noted that the corporation works closely with the Anderson Economic Development Department.
The city will pay the corporation $164,295 this year. In 2020, the amount was $165,645.
