ANDERSON — Work is expected to start next spring on the upgrading of three power substations that will increase the amount of available electricity in the areas along Interstate 69.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved a contract with Power Construction Group for all three projects for $1,221,507.
Tony Pochard, director of Anderson Light & Power, said the engineer’s estimate was $1.3 million.
He said Power Construction Group is providing the labor and some of the material for the projects.
Work is expected to start next spring and be completed by the end of 2023.
Pochard previously said the completed upgrades will increase the electrical capacity by 48 megawatts.
The 53rd Street substation, near the intersection of 53rd and Columbus Avenue, will get a second transformer.
The substations at AMCOR and behind Home Design Products will have circuits switched over to provide more electrical power to other portions of the city.
More electricity is needed for the two hotels planned at the I-69 and Scatterfield Road area and potential development of other areas along the interstate corridor.
In other business: The board took under advisement quotes to repave the parking lot at Grandview Municipal Golf Course and asphalt milling for work to be performed next year by the Street Department.
DC Construction bid $61,511 and Midwest Paving bid $54,482 for the asphalt milling work.
Midwest Paving bid $85,761 for the repaving of the golf course parking lot.