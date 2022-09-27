ANDERSON — Two contracts have been awarded for the replacement of curbs and sidewalks on several city streets.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved a $222,368 contract with DC Construction for the work on 38th Street, Brown Street and Drexel Drive.
DC Construction was also awarded a $128,442 contract for replacement of curbs and sidewalks on Dewey, Halford and 14th streets.
The work is scheduled to be completed this year and is being financed through a federal Community Development Block Grant.
The board also approved the transfer of city-owned property at 2126 Halford St. to Madison County Habitat for Humanity.
The Anderson Community Development Department, Habitat and Anderson Community Schools, through District 26, will have students construct a new house on the vacant property.
In other business: The board approved an agreement with Constellation Energy to purchase natural gas for heating several sites, including Anderson City Building and Anderson Police Department headquarters.
City Controller Doug Whitham said the agreement will save the city an estimated $44,547, or 10% for all sites owned by the city.