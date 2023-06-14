ANDERSON — Contracts for two projects that came in under the budgeted amount have been approved by the Anderson Board of Public Works.
The board Tuesday approved a contract with Howard Companies for repaving work as part of Anderson receiving $1 million through the state’s Community Crossing program.
The city is required to provide $1 million in matching funds.
City engineer Matt House said the estimated cost of the repaving work of 16 streets was $2 million.
Howard Companies submitted a bid of $1,631,159.
House said the work has to be completed by the end of the year.
The board approved a contract with Watson’s Excavating in the amount of $203,140 for maintenance work on the Stanley Ditch that runs east to west in the southern part of the city.
House said the estimated cost was $300,000.
He said the Stanley Ditch work be along 38th Street and Madison Avenue and runs through Red Bud Estates and the Meadowbrook Golf Course.