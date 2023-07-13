ANDERSON — The five committees working to distribute Anderson’s share of the American Rescue Plan funding continue to work to finalize the awards.
The city was awarded $23.1 million. The council approved $9 million for water infrastructure upgrades and $3 million for premium pay to city employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is finalizing the necessary contracts before announcing which individuals and organizations have been awarded funding.
The federal funds have to be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
The Anderson City Council Thursday was informed the requests for funding for not for profits and affordable housing has exceeded the amounts approved by the council.
The Small Business and Homeowner process has been finalized with 44 small businesses requesting assistance and 20 homeowners.
There were 37 requests from not for profits totaling $4.8 million over the allocated $2.2 million.
The affordable housing request was $2 million over the approved amount of $2,250,000 with six applications received.
Councilman Lance Stephenson said there will be a second grant award period for small businesses.
He said each small business will receive $25,000 and can apply for an additional $25,000.
The council set aside $2.2 million for small business assistance and $2,250,000 for homeowner assistance.
A statement from the Anderson Economic Development Department said a total of 108 applications were received, but only one for the homeless funding of $900,000.
“The committees met every week for five months,” Stephenson said.
Council president Rebecca Crumes asked if the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has requested any of the $700,000 set aside to administer and track the spending to meet the federal guidelines.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the city administration will be requesting funding.
He said the administering and tracking of the federal dollars will take 18 to 24 months.