ANDERSON — Considered to be one of the best companies in the community when it comes to diversity, NTN Driveshaft gained city approval for tax abatement on new equipment for an expansion.
The Anderson City Council on Thursday approved a seven-year 75% tax abatement on new equipment in the Anderson facility with an investment of $58 million.
Tamie Dixon-Tatum, director of the Anderson Human Relations Department, said the company is one of the best when it comes to the diversity of the workforce.
She said the company hires minorities and has women in management positions.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said the company has a very diverse workforce that is appreciated by the city.
Teresa Amburgey, director of human resources for NTN, said the company currently has 357 employees noting that 220 are residents of Anderson.
“It’s a benefit for us to hire locally,” she said. “We support the AAMP (Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program). We interview anyone who graduates from the program.”
Hitoski Aoki, CEO of NTN Driveshaft, said the company is installing new equipment.
He said the company wants to pre-process components in Anderson for final assembly instead of shipping the parts from Japan and China.
With the $58 million investment, the company plans to employ another 140 people in Anderson with a starting salary of $39,921.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said through the tax abatement the company will save an estimated $3 million.
During the abatement period the company will pay approximately $2.1 million in property taxes, Winkler said, and once the abatement period ends, NTN Driveshaft will pay an additional $522,000 per year in taxes.
Amburgey said the company plans to fill the 140 new jobs over the next three years.
This is NTN Driveshaft's first expansion since it located in Anderson.
The company expects to have approximately 500 jobs in Anderson by 2023.
The original tax abatement agreement for NTN in 2015 was 100% for 10 years.
