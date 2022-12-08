ANDERSON — With no further discussion the Anderson City Council has voted to approve reviving a committee formed in 2002 to bring equity to the community.
The Anderson City Council Thursday voted unanimously to create the Anderson Commission for Racial Equity, a move that had been sought by several area residents.
The goal of the commission is ensure equitable accessibility to health care, education, employment and housing in the city.
The original ordinance was adopted during the administration of former Mayor J. Mark Lawler.
Angie Strickler previously said the 2002 ordinance created the Mayor’s Commission for Unity, and since Lawler left office there has been little activity to promote unity.
The original ordinance’s purpose was to ensure equal accessibility to health, education, employment and housing in Anderson.
Six other cities have groups working on social equity issues, including Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville and Indianapolis, Strickler said.
She pointed out that a year ago, the city council adopted an ordinance that categorized racial discrimination as a health hazard.
Strickler said the council could work in partnership with organizations in the city.
The goal is to have city government partner with already existing organizations trying to bring equity to the community.
As adopted, the commission will consist of between 11 and 25 members who would reflect the diverse population of Anderson.
One member each would be appointed from the following organizations: the Madison County Health Department; the Minority Health Coalition; Anderson Community Schools; JobSource; the Anderson Police Department; the Anderson Housing Authority; city council; the Anderson Fire Department; and the mayor.
Those appointed will serve two-year terms, and there is no limit on the number of terms a person can serve.
The commission members will create by-laws and will have authority to appoint subcommittees and advisory committees and make recommendations on city government policies that will further its goals.
A fund for donations to the commission will be created, and expenditures can be made without council approval.