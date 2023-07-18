ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council has approved a tax abatement for a company making a $500,000 investment in its facility.
The council Thursday approved a 7-year, 70% tax abatement for Superior Insulation to construct additional storage and office space at 1904 W. 25th St.
Greg Winkler, executive direction of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the company is creating an additional eight jobs with an annual salary of $435,000 and paying an average hourly wage of $26,14 per hour.
The company has been located at the facility for the past four years and currently employs 12 people.
Winkler said the tax abatement will save the company $58,000 over the seven years and that property tax payments will triple to approximately $90,000 per year.
A representative of Superior Insulation said the chemicals are stored in 55-gallon drums and transported to a job site to make foam insulation.
He said the chemicals are not flammable.
Councilman Rick Muir was told there have been no complaints made about the operation of Superior Insulation.
In other business, the council voted to approve a pay increase for council attorney Rosemary Khoury.
Khoury has been paid an annual salary of $15,000 and it was increased to $30,000.
The council made the salary increase retroactive to Jan. 1.
Council president Rebecca Crumes said the council believed it had already awarded Khoury the increase.
Paul Podlejski, city attorney, said the money was included in the council’s 2023 budget but never voted on by the council.
“We talked about a raise last year,” Crumes said.
Podlejski said city officials knew the council wanted to increase Khoury’s salary at the start of the year.