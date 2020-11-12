ANDERSON — Any action on a proposed resolution of the City Council to recommend reform of the Anderson Police Department was delayed for another month.
The Anderson City Council formed a special subcommittee to recommend reforms to police department policies several months ago.
The presentation of the recommendations from the subcommittee has been delayed while the council and city attorney prepare the document into legal form.
Many of the items that have been considered by the subcommittee were addressed this week when the Anderson Board of Public Safety approved sweeping changes to the general policies of the police department.
The approved policy change included restrictions on officers’ use of force.
During Thursday’s City Council meeting, Councilman Jon Bell said the committee has continued its preparation of a resolution.
Despite the adoption of new general orders for APD, he said, the committee believes it has additional reforms to recommend.
“We have a resolution ready to go,” Bell said. “We will bring it to the council in December.
“We believe we have a good piece of work,” he said. “This is an attempt to move the police department forward in a professional manner.”
City Attorney Paul Podlejski said his review of the proposed resolution will be completed by the December council meeting.
Police Chief Jake Brown said Monday that chokeholds could only be used by officers in a deadly force situation. Any apprehension by an officer can’t block air or blood flow unless deadly force is being applied.
Brown said the department continues to work on refining the policy on the use of no-knock warrants.
He said no-knock warrants will now have to be approved by the officer’s direct supervisor and the police department’s administrative staff, along with the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office and a judge.
Currently, the officer requests a no-knock warrant through the prosecutor’s office and a local judge.
As proposed, the resolution would prohibit the use of chokehold restraints and prohibit an officer from placing a knee on a suspect’s back and no-knock procedures.
The City Council is considering police reform that would restrict arrest procedures by officers, require body and in-car cameras and outline disciplinary measures.
The city administration set Nov. 23 to receive bids for purchasing 110 body cameras.
