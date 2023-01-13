ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council failed to override the veto of an ordinance that would have provided access to the city’s operational records.
The council Thursday voted 5-4 to override the veto of the ordinance passed in December and later vetoed by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
Six votes are required to override a mayoral veto. Voting to override the veto were council members Rebecca Crumes, Ty Bibbs, Ollie H. Dixon, Jon Bell and Jennifer Culp.
Council members voting against the override were Joe Newman, Lance Stephenson, Rick Muir and Jeff Freeman.
Prior to the vote, Broderick said the ordinance had more to do with the method of how information is delivered to council members.
“We will continue to provide the council with information,” he said. “The ordinance would have provided access to all operations of the city and finances.”
Broderick said there was no practical way to separate financial data from employee information.
“The council can see fund balances any time by contacting the controller or individual departments,” he said.
Crumes said council members could be provided with read only access to fund balances.
“We should be able to have access to the system for read only access,” she said.
Culp said she changed her vote to override the mayor’s veto.
“We’re left out of a lot of decisions,” she said.
Stephenson expressed a concern that council members accessing the data from a computer could allow hackers to view the information.
Crumes said the council could view the data at the controller’s office.
“Munis is the software that manages a multitude of city operations, including many of those associated with operation and management of the controller’s office, duties and functions,” Broderick wrote in vetoing the ordinance.
He said the system includes information protected by HIPPA, employees' insurance information, payroll records, information pertaining to all city vendors, and confidential information regarding pending litigation.
“The Munis system is accessed from secure terminals located physically within city facilities, with few exceptions,” Broderick said. “Accessing Munis remotely places the entire City of Anderson network system at risk of hacking and ransomware attacks.”