ANDERSON — After a lengthy discussion, the Anderson City Council gave initial approval to revitalize a committee formed in 2002 to bring equity to the community.
The council passed through two of the three required readings of an ordinance to establish a city equity committee.
The council unanimously passed the ordinance's two readings Thursday. Final consideration is set for the Dec. 8 council meeting.
The original ordinance was adopted during the administration of then-Mayor J. Mark Lawler.
Angie Strickler said the 2002 ordinance created the Mayor’s Commission for Unity, and since Lawler left office in 2004, there has been little activity to promote unity.
The original ordinance’s purpose was to ensure equal accessibility to health, education, employment and housing in the city.
Strickler, president of Madison County Standing Up for Racial Equity, said Thursday that six other Indiana cities have groups working on social equity, including Carmel, Fishers, Indianapolis and Zionsville.
She pointed out that a year ago, the City Council adopted an ordinance that categorized racial discrimination as a health hazard.
“What steps have been taken?”
Councilman Jeff Freeman asked how city government is going to make a difference in health care.
Strickler said the council could work with organizations in the city.
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp said she supports the concept but wanted to know how to measure improvement. Strickler indicated she wasn’t sure.
“I want to make sure everyone has the same opportunities,” Culp said.
Strickler reiterated possible partnership with organizations trying to bring equity to the community.
“There may need to be policy changes,” she said.
Area resident Sandra Baines said the intent of the Commission for Racial Equity was to make it an even playing field for everyone.
“We have to be willing to meet the person where they’re at and what they need,” she said.
Councilman Jon Bell said there is a difference between equality and equity.
“One means to give a fair or equal chance,” Bell said of equality. “The other is a guarantee of the outcome.”