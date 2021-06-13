ANDERSON — The Indiana Municipal Power Agency has started the process for a voluntary annexation of two solar parks into the city limits.
The Anderson City Council on Thursday passed through two of the three required readings of the two ordinances for the annexation.
The power agency has agreed to the voluntary annexation into the city of 27 acres of the solar park along Madison Avenue, to the north of Cross Street.
When the 8.2-megawatt facility was constructed in 2017 on 60 acres of land, 33 of the acres were inside the city limits.
The power agency is also seeking the voluntary annexation of 26.5 acres into the city limit for the 7.8-megawatt facility in the 3200 block of South Rangeline Road.
City council has already approved a resolution to provide a 10-year tax abatement to IMPA for the construction of three new solar parks.
Once the projects are completed, it will mean that almost 8% of Anderson’s electrical needs will be provided by energy from the sun. The solar parks will provide 39 megawatts of power.
All three of the new solar parks are expected to be operating by January.
IMPA is making an investment of $33.7 million and will generate 23.7 megawatts of electricity.
The requested tax abatement is on the equipment.
IMPA will make a payment in lieu of property taxes to local units of government. It’s estimated IMPA will pay an additional $315,000 in property taxes over the next decade.
Solar Park 3 will be at 2930 E. 38th St., with an investment of $13.4 million, and will generate 8.7 megawatts of electricity. This site is in the city limits.
Solar Park 4 will be at South Rangeline Road at a cost of $10.7 million.
Solar Park 6 will be inside city limits at 3040 Layton Road, at a cost of $9.5 million, and will produce 6 megawatts of power.
IMPA has a 2-megawatt solar park in Pendleton and a 1-megawatt facility in Frankton.
