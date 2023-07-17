ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council has been granted an extension to file its response to a federal lawsuit contending it failed to redraw district lines following the 2020 census.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana has granted the extension filed by council attorney Rosemary Khoury to respond by Aug. 8.
The city council met in executive session last week but had not decided on which attorney would represent them in the case.
The lawsuit was filed by Common Cause of Indiana, the Madison County NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Indiana and local residents Cassandra Riggs and Jeffrey Cottrell.
Named as defendants is the Anderson City Council and the Madison County Election Board.
Jeff Graham, attorney for the Election Board, said the lawsuit will not affect the 2023 city election.
“The Madison County Election Board has reviewed the federal complaint recently filed by multiple parties, including Common Cause Indiana and the Anderson-Madison County NAACP,” he said. “While the Election Board takes no position regarding the veracity of these allegations, the Board recognizes its role as a necessary party in the litigation.”
The lawsuit contends the six single-member council districts should have been redrawn following the 2020 census and the current district map fails to provide equal representation in each of the districts.
The lawsuit states each district should include 9,130 residents.
It contends District 3 has 11,644 residents, District 4, 7,490 and District 6 8,364 residents.
Districts 1, 2 and 5 have populations ranging from 8,494 to 9,627.
The plaintiffs are requesting that the six council members representing a district have their respective terms of office shortened by the court.
It’s asking the federal court to conduct a special election for those six positions on the council in the May, 2024 primary and November, 2024 elections.
The legal action is asking the court to approve a new districting plan for the six districts on the council.
Last December, despite 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Anderson City Council voted to maintain the same district boundaries.