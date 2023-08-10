ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council has approved payment of $50,000 to an outside law firm without voting to hire the firm, an apparent violation of state law.
It voted Aug. 2 to hire a firm to represent it in response to a federal lawsuit concerning redistricting, but council has not voted on which firm to hire. Still, an engagement letter dated July 25 from the Chicago firm Henderson Parks LLC was sent to council President Rebecca Crumes.
In the letter, Henderson Parks states its fee is $625 per hour for senior attorney Victor Henderson, $500 per hour for attorneys Devlin Schoop and Steve Laduzinksy, $300 for associates and $125 for paralegals.
“Thank your for retaining Henderson Parks LLC to act as the attorneys for the City Council of Anderson,” the July 25 letter reads. “Our initial goal is to attempt to dismiss the lawsuit which will require legal briefing.”
Crumes and council Attorney Rosemary Khoury both argued that the firm wasn’t officially hired until a $50,000 retainer was paid by the city Aug. 4, two days after council voted to hire an outside firm in the case, but still no vote has been taken to award the contract to a specific firm.
Also on Aug. 4, Henderson Parks LLC filed its appearance in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana and was paid the $50,000 retaining fee by the city.
Khoury said Wednesday the missive of July 25 was a form letter Henderson Parks sends to all of its clients.
“Both sides had the understanding that either could back out until all the conditions were met,” she said.
Khoury said even after the Aug. 2 council meeting, she continued to look at law firms to represent the council.
Crumes said the July 25 letter was an informal agreement she signed.
“It was not finally decided,” she said of the Aug. 2 meeting. “Nothing was final until they were paid.”
The council also voted Aug. 2 to cap spending for the outside legal firm at $200,000.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said in an email to council members last week that the council has $50,000 in the 2023 budget for professional services and $50,000 would be included in the 2024 budget.
Broderick wrote that the council could request additional funding from the city’s operating balance.
The lawsuit was filed by Common Cause of Indiana, the Madison County NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Indiana and local residents Cassandra Riggs and Jeffrey Cottrell.
Named as defendants are the Anderson City Council and the Madison County Election Board.
The lawsuit contends that the six single-member council districts should have been redrawn following the 2020 census and that the current district map fails to provide equal representation in each of the districts.
The plaintiffs are requesting that the six council members representing a district have their respective terms of office shortened by the court.
The suit asks that the federal court rule that a special election for those six positions on the council be held in the May 2024 primary and November 2024 election.
The legal action is asking the court to approve a new redistricting plan for the six districts on the council.