ANDERSON — The engineering firm tasked with upgrading the Anderson water utility provided some insight on how the proposed $50 million will be spent.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is seeking the first increase in water rates since 2015. If approved, the plan would add a total of $6.05 to a residential customer’s monthly bill by 2026.
The City Council on Tuesday gave initial approval to two ordinances to increase the water rates and to issue up to a $65 million, 20-year bond.
The Broderick administration hopes to finance the bonds through the State Revolving Loan Fund.
Final action by the council is expected sometime in December. Any water rate increase will have to be approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and again by the City Council sometime in 2023.
Lori Young with Curry & Associates said the first phase of a long-range plan to upgrade the water utility will cost an estimated $50 million.
As part of that amount, the Broderick administration has received council approval to use $9 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the project and will request $8.5 million in Tax Increment Financing revenues from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
Young said the $50 million will be spent this way:
- $13 million for constructing three new wells at the Lafayette Well Field and a new main line extension.
- $12 million to expand the Lafayette water treatment plant, opened in 2019, to be able to treat 14 million gallons of water daily.
- $25 million for a new transmission line from the Lafayette treatment plant to the Cross Street main, replace the Cross Street Main, complete the Park Road transmission loop and replace lead pipe lines and water main replacement.
Financial consultant Jennifer Wilson said the proposed rate increase would be used to pay the principal and interest on the bond and the $25 million to upgrade the existing system.
Councilman Jon Bell said the city could spend less money to upgrade the water system if it would work to close leaks in the existing system.
“I’m skeptical,” Bell said of the proposal. “The timing doesn’t sit well with me.”
Bell said the city doesn’t need an additional water supply, contending that if leaks are repaired, the city would need only 8 million gallons of water daily instead of the proposed 14 million gallons daily.
Young said the plan is to repair the existing leaks, but the goal is to get water into the system.
“It provides critical infrastructure improvements,” she said. “The project works to reduce water loss.”
Neal McKee, superintendent of the water department, said there are 420 miles of water mains in Anderson.
“It will take a lot of time and money.”
Councilman Rick Muir said it’s important that Anderson doesn’t have the problems of other communities in the state and nation.
“This meets the future needs of Anderson,” he said. “I’m excited we have identified four wells that will provide an additional 2 million gallons of water per day.
“This is the beginning to make sure the water supply for the citizens is safe and reliable,” Muir said. “There are communities that are jealous of our resources. We want to supply water to entice industries, but we want to make sure we have water for our residents.”
Council President Rebecca Crumes voiced concerns about oversight of the project, adding she knows the improvements are necessary.
Chris Janak, with Bose, McKinney & Evans law firm, said oversight for the project is through the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, state engineers who will review the project.
“We have to publicly bid all the projects,” he said. “The funds are paid directly to the contractors once the work is certified as done.”
Janek said the city of Anderson will not receive the state funds.