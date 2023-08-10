ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council waged a contentious hour-long discussion concerning the hiring of a Chicago firm in the redistricting lawsuit without a vote from the council.
The city council has been sued in federal court by several organizations for failing to redistrict the six council districts after the 2020 census.
Councilman Lance Stephenson said he felt the hiring of the Henderson Parks law firm didn’t feel right.
“It raised red flags that the council didn’t vote on it,” he said. “They were hired a week before.”
The council on Aug. 2 voted to hire outside counsel in the federal lawsuit on the recommendation of council attorney Rosemary Khoury and authorized spending of up to $200,000.
A day after that meeting, Khoury asked City Controller Doug Whitham to send the $50,000 retainer to the Chicago firm, which was transmitted on Aug. 3.
Stephenson said he sent an email this week asking for a copy of the contract and didn’t receive a reply.
Khoury said she thought Council President Rebecca Crumes would respond.
Khoury said she did due diligence discovering many Indiana firms had previous or existing relationships with the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
“I didn’t want the firm to get away,” Khoury said of hiring Henderson Parks and that there was an Aug. 8 deadline set by the federal court.
Stephenson asked about a letter received from Henderson Parks on July 25 indicating the city council had retained the firm which was signed by Council President Rebecca Crumes.
“In order to keep that firm, I asked President Crumes to sign the agreement,” Khoury said. “No one was bound by that agreement.”
Stephenson said the council talks about openness and transparency by the administration.
“We don’t get an email,” he said. “This is a letter of intent; it’s a contract.”
Crumes said the council had to scramble to meet the court deadline.
“This lawsuit is dealing with civil rights; it’s not about redistricting,” she said. “There trying to do away with minority representation on the council.”
Stephenson said there was no vote by the council to hire the firm.
Councilman Jeff Freeman asked Khoury if an invoice for payment was sent to Whitham prior to Aug. 2.
A request for payment was made by Khoury on July 27.
“It’s possible, I don’t know,” Khoury said.
Crumes asked what was the point of the discussion.
“It’s transparency,” Freeman said. “We were lied to.”
Khoury said the council authorized her to hire a law firm.
City attorney Paul Podlejski said the council can’t authorize anyone to enter into a contract, because that is a function of the council.
“I don’t like the fact that things are being signed without being brought to the council,” Stephenson said. “Allocation of money has to come before the council.” Council member Rick Muir asked if a vote was taken on Aug. 2 to hire Henderson Parks.
Khoury said no specific vote on the hiring or the amount to be paid was taken
“The concern is you signed a letter of intent a week before the (Aug. 2) meeting,” Stephenson said.