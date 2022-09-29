ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council has approved the $38.4 million general fund budget for 2023.
None of the council members made comments Thursday on the budget, which includes a 4% pay raise for city employees not covered by union contracts.
The council voted 8-0 to approve the budget and salary ordinances for next year. Councilman Jon Bell was not in attendance.
Area resident Angie Strickler asked about the anticipated $3 million in increased revenue the city is expected to receive from the public safety local income tax that was adopted in 2021.
She said so far, the city has spent about $1 million on new equipment for the Anderson Police Department.
City Controller Doug Whitham said the city shifted some of the funding from the general fund to pay police and fire pension costs.
He said how the funds will be used in the future has not been determined.
“Maybe the city should consider shifting some general fund spending to public safety so funds can be used for other projects in the city,” Strickler said.
Local resident Kellie Kelley asked where the interest earned on the city’s $23.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds is being used.
Whitham said the interest earned will be spent on the American Rescue Plan adopted earlier this year by the council.
He said the ARP funds can only be spent on projects approved in the plan and some adjustments will be required in the future.
Whitham said the city could have placed the interest earned on those funds into the general fund.
“We felt it was appropriate to place the interest earned into the ARP plan programs,” he said.
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp asked when the city planned to distribute the employee premium pay being funded with the ARP money.
Whitham said the applications that have been submitted are being reviewed.
The first checks should be distributed on Oct. 21.
The approved 2023 budget has $500,000 included in the Board of Public Works budget for park improvements.
The budget includes $3.56 million for paving, with $1 million intended for the state’s matching grant Community Crossings program.