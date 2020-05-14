ANDERSON — In hope of attracting a future industrial development, the Anderson City Council gave final approval to rezoning 520 acres along Layton Road.
Also approved was rezoning to allow a fireworks distribution operation in the near downtown area.
The City Council voted Thursday in a virtual meeting to approve the requested industrial rezoning, with additional 120 acres that could be included in the project area in the future.
The city of Anderson, the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, and 13 property owners sought to rezone the land between Layton and Park roads and from 53rd to 67th streets from residential to industrial use. The property includes the IMPA peaking power plant.
An additional 120 acres along the western boundary of the property are expected to be included later.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said there is not currently a buyer for the property.
He said the city is not expecting the site to be used for a manufacturing operation.
“We anticipate a technology sophisticated company,” Winkler said. “The available electricity makes it attractive to those types of companies.”
Winkler said a potential development could bring a significant investment and the creation of a number of jobs.
“The rezoning enables us to pursue opportunities with investors interested in the property,” he said.
Rob Sparks, CEO of the Corporation for Economic Development, said there were several letters of support for the rezoning from adjacent property owners.
“The city has made a significant investment in the area,” he said. “It makes sense for the expansion in the area.
“Making the property shovel ready is a better option for development of the property.”
Winkler said the Corporation for Economic Development has an option to purchase the properties.
He said a developer would purchase the property by exercising the CED option.
Sparks previously said the city has spent approximately $10 million to put the necessary infrastructure in place for the Flagship Enterprise Center directly to the south.
DOWNTOWN WAREHOUSE
The council approved the rezoning for the former McMahan-Lieb warehouse at 1534 Jackson St.
Winco Fireworks International is purchasing the 34,000-square-foot building from Apple Lane LLC.
The company plans to use the facility as a warehouse and distribution center for prepackaged fireworks sold throughout the Midwest.
The rezoning will allow for the fireworks warehouse and the company is spending an estimated $300,000 to install the state-required sprinkler and fire suppression systems.
Bill and Judy Nagengast, the current owner of the building, said they will continue to use 5,000 square feet for their inspection business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.