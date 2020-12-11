ANDERSON — The fate of a police reform resolution adopted by the Anderson City Council remains unknown.
After a heated exchange Thursday on the resolution, the council voted 7-2 for passage.
Councilman Rick Muir, D-at large, and Council President Lance Stephenson, D-5th District, cast dissenting votes.
The unknown factor is a 14-page addendum to the resolution that was considered for the legality by City Attorney Paul Podlejski and disputed by Councilman Jon Bell, R-3rd District.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has ten days to sign the resolution after it is received by his office.
“I’m not sure what they voted for,” he said Friday.
Broderick said if they are directing his office to do anything, all that is required is an acknowledgement that the document was received.
“I need to see the final version,” he said. “A good portion of what is recommended we have already implemented. It was a political statement.”
Podlejski said he considered the proposed resolution to be a legal document which dealt with police reform in how arrests and the serving of search warrants should be handled.
The resolution authorized the use of deadly force by officers only when there was a threat of death or serious injury. It outlined such measures as the use of chokeholds, carotid restraint and knee on the neck during arrests.
It also stated officers are to intervene when unnecessary force is being used by another officer, reporting it to a supervisor and the use of body cameras.
Bell introduced the 14-page document as a suggested guide to be considered as part of modern policing methods.
“There are multiple issues with the additional pages,” Podlejski said. “I don’t think they are legal.”
Bell said he disagreed with Podlejski.
“The only reason is that it’s insulting to the executive (mayor) and police department,” Bell said. “There are things wrong in the police department. We’re aware of the problems. The effort to dismiss the addendum is inappropriate. It was not meant to insult anyone.”
Podlejski said the addendum was a way to circumvent the Anderson Board of Public Safety that by state law governs the policies of the police department.
“The council can make suggestions to the executive,” Bell said. “There is no legal reason not to include the addendum.”
Councilman Ty Bibbs, D-at large, said Podlejski has a conflict of interest because he represents the administration.
Rosemary Khoury, attorney for the City Council, said it appears to be a conflict of interest.
“I don’t think it’s an illegal move,” she said of the addendum to the resolution.
Muir said council rules state the city attorney has to approve any resolutions or ordinances.
“This is confusing,” he said.
Muir said he supported passage of the resolution without the addendum.
Bell’s addendum is titled “A proposal for reform/professionalism of the Anderson Police Department.”
“The proposal is not meant to be a blueprint, or a quick fix, but rather a suggested guide for change occuring in the shortest time frame possible,” it states.
“It may be that many of the provisions in this proposal have been, or are being addressed by the Department,” the addendum reads. “It is difficult to know, because of a perception of a lack of transparency in what the Department is doing.”
It calls for accredition of the police department; a change in Community Policing; Recruitment, Selection and Training of officers; De-Militarization of weapons used by APD; Transparency; and Manpower issues.
“What the Anderson Police Department identifies as Community Policing is not Community Policing,” the document states. “It is instead a pseudo community policing effort designed to convince the minority community that the Department is a progressive agency practicing community policing.”
The addendum encouraged a Citizen’s Academy; higher pay and benefits for officers and a change in how the department’s administrative staff is selected.
