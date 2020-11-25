ANDERSON — Citing unanswered questions, Anderson City Council tabled a discussion about requested funding for Fresh Start, a program designed to help convicted felons have their criminal record expunged.
The council met Tuesday in an informational meeting that became contentious at times as members debated whether council or the mayor’s office has the authority to fund the program.
Fresh Start is requesting $10,000 from the city of Anderson to help offset its costs. It has also requested $5,000 from the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.
Councilman Jon Bell said city employee Anikka King requested the money from the city’s food and beverage tax revenues for not-for-profit organizations.
King wasn’t provided with an opportunity to address the council before the discussion was tabled. She did not respond to email and telephone calls Wednesday from The Herald Bulletin seeking comment.
Council President Lance Stephenson said no public comments were taken because the matter was tabled by the council.
“Let’s get some information and put it back on the agenda in two weeks,” he said.
Funds for Fresh Start would be provided to Indiana Black Expo Anderson Chapter, which applied for a grant through the city’s Economic Development Department. That request was forwarded to Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. with a favorable recommendation from Economic Development Director Greg Winkler.
There’s a significant local need for record expungement services, Bell said, adding that council’s 2020 budget includes $50,000 for professional services.
The Indiana State Board of Accounts indicated a resolution or ordinance would have to be adopted by council to appropriate the funds, according to Bell.
He also maintained that a written request would be necessary for council to consider fund appropriation.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon supported the concept of Fresh Start by saying, “Everyone deserves a second chance.” But he contended that the program should be financed through the county’s court system.
“Who decided to come to the city council for funds?” Dixon asked. “Who chose the 17 people to have qualified for the money?”
Dixon said he wanted to see a document that would explain implementation of the program and a list of the 17 people enrolled in the Fresh Start program.
Councilman Rick Muir posed other questions about the program.
“Who has the legal authority to enter into an agreement?” he asked. “Is it the administration or the legislative body?”
Council attorney Rosemary Khoury noted that the Fresh Start program has been operating for a few months.
“I need more information,” she said. “There were arrangements made to start the program. Who were the original people that reached an agreement?”
Councilman Joe Newman asked how a person applies to participate in the program.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions,” he said, echoing some of the other council members.
