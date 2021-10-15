ANDERSON — The proposed .3% increase in the local public safety income tax has another chance at adoption.
The Anderson City Council on Thursday voted to conduct a special meeting and vote on the increase in the public safety income tax.
The public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 28.
It takes a majority vote of the Madison County Tax Council to adopt the increase and thus far only Pendleton has voted to support it.
Although the Madison County Council proposed the increase with .15% intended to support an expected $68 million new county jail, it defeated the tax hike by a 4-3 vote on Tuesday.
Anderson has the highest number of votes on the tax council based on population and the tax could be implemented with support from several other cities and towns before the end of the month.
Despite city council president Antony Bibbs being unwilling to call a special meeting, the required three members of the council prevailed.
Councilman Jon Bell said he attended the county council meeting concerning the new jail as well as a meeting in which it was revealed that the county’s central dispatch center is facing a budget shortfall.
“It’s our duty to at least hear the presentation,” he said of the support for the tax increase by county officials. “It’s our job one way or another.”
Bell’s motion to conduct a special meeting was supported by council members Jennifer Culp, Lance Stephenson and Don Lynch.
Andrew Hanna, chief deputy in the Madison County Prosecutor’s office, said if the city council didn’t schedule a public hearing, the tax increase could not be adopted.
Bibbs said the county could have started the process earlier in the year.
“The county council voted this down,” he said. “I’m not calling a special meeting.”
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the proposed tax increase would cover the costs of the first year for the planning of a new jail.
“Every taxing unit is going to receive revenue,” he said.
Anderson would receive approximately $3.5 million annually.
Bibbs asked how the council could justify a tax increase to city residents.
Bell, a retired police officer, said it was in the best interest of the community to get the new jail and criminal justice system properly funded.
Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe said the revenue from the public safety income tax has to be used for the police and fire departments.
He said those additional revenues dedicated to public safety would free up money in the general fund for other purposes.
Happe said the council could decide to use the increased tax revenues to provide additional property tax relief.
The .3% increase is expected to generate $8 million, which would be shared with all cities and towns as well as the county.
