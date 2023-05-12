ANDERSON — A group of local residents want the Anderson City Council to regulate the placement of trash cans.
The City Council tabled a request Thursday by Diane Alfrey to amend an ordinance that was adopted in 1943.
Alfrey wrote an amended ordinance that would require residents to not place their trash containers out until 7 a.m. and to have them removed within 24 hours. The proposal would require the trash containers be placed at a property owner’s house or garage.
The original ordinance carried a $25 fine, which would remain in effect.
There were no specifics as to which city department would enforce the ordinance.
City Attorney Paul Podlejski, who reviewed the proposed amendment, said some companies collect trash before 7 a.m.
“Proving a violation would be problematic,” he said. “The ordinance doesn’t deal with commercial properties.”
Council attorney Rosemary Khoury was asked to review the ordinance but didn’t submit a reply to the council.
Rebecca Crumes, president of the council, said trash containers left near roadways are safety hazards for motorists and people walking or riding bicycles.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said he didn’t agree with the proposed amendment.
“We need to enforce the laws we already have,” he said.
Dixon noted that people working at the General Motors plant in Fort Wayne leave for work before 7 a.m. and don’t return for more than 12 hours.
“We don’t need it,” he said.
Councilman Rick Muir said he agrees the trash containers are a safety hazard.
“I’ve seen trash cans stay out for a week,” he said. “I don’t expect the police to drive around looking for violations.”
Jeff Freeman, councilman, said he didn’t see how the ordinance was going to be enforced.
“The police have a hard enough time responding to calls to be able to enforce building codes,” he said. “That’s the last thing police have to do.”
Muir asked why the city should have ordinances regulating weeds and trash.
“We can try to influence something, even if it isn’t enforceable,” he said.
Alfrey said residents were not asking the police to enforce the ordinance.
“This won’t please everyone,” she said. “Maybe people won’t leave trash cans out all week.”
Alfrey said those in violation could be cited into environmental court.
Podlejski said local residents would be entitled to due legal process before being taken to environmental court.