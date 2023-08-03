ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council will be hiring outside legal counsel to represent them in a federal lawsuit contending it failed to redraw the district lines following the 2020 census.
The council Wednesday also voted to set a cap of $200,000 for the legal representation.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana has granted the extension filed by council attorney Rosemary Khoury to respond by Aug. 8.
Khoury said Wednesday she is in the process of selecting a law firm with expertise in redistricting lawsuits.
“The council will be better served with an expert in this area,” she said.
“Generally this would be covered by the administration, but it doesn’t want to hire counsel to represent the council,” Khoury said of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
Khoury said one firm she has been in contact with wants a $50,000 retainer.
She said if the city council doesn’t respond to the federal lawsuit, the council will lose by default if it doesn’t respond in a timely manner.
Khoury said there is a conflict between the council and Broderick on this issue.
She said Paul Podlejski, city attorney, gave the council advice on redistricting last year that was ignored and that he also didn’t have expertise in redistricting law.
Broderick said an email to council members Wednesday stating the council has $50,000 in the 2023 budget for professional services and $50,000 would be included in the 2024 budget.
Broderick wrote that the council could request additional funding from the city’s operating balance.
Councilman Jon Bell said to cap the funding request at $100,000, and Khoury recommended the $200,000 cap.
Councilman Ty Bibbs made a motion to cap the amount at $200,000, which was passed with Jeff Freeman casting a no vote.
Council members Jennifer Culp, Rick Muir and Lance Stephenson were not in attendance.
The lawsuit was filed by Common Cause of Indiana, the Madison County NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Indiana and local residents Cassandra Riggs and Jeffrey Cottrell.
Named as defendants is the Anderson City Council and the Madison County Election Board.
Jeff Graham, attorney for the Election Board, said the lawsuit will not affect the 2023 city election.
The lawsuit contends the six single-member council districts should have been redrawn following the 2020 census and the current district map fails to provide equal representation in each of the districts.
The lawsuit states each district should include 9,130 residents.
It contends District 3 has 11,644 residents, District 4, 7,490 and District 6, 8,364 residents.
Districts 1, 2 and 5 have populations ranging from 8,494 to 9,627.
The plaintiffs are requesting that the six council members representing a district have their respective terms of office shortened by the court.
It’s asking the federal court to conduct a special election for those six positions on the council in the May 2024 primary and November 2024 elections.
The legal action is asking the court to approve a new districting plan for the six districts on the council.