ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council is requesting $400,000 to pay for the Chicago law firm to represent them in the federal redistricting lawsuit.
The council has $50,000 in the 2023 budget for professional services and during the Wednesday 2024 budget hearing requested additional funding.
Council President Rebecca Crumes said the council requested $200,000 in the 2024 budget to pay the fees for Henderson Parks to represent them.
The proposed budget for 2024 was providing $50,000 for professional services.
The city has paid the $50,000 retaining fee to Henderson Parks this year.
Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick said the council will be provided any funding necessary to pay the attorney.
Crumes and Councilman Ollie H. Dixon wanted an additional $150,000 appropriated this year.
The council last week voted to cap the attorney cost in the lawsuit at $200,000.
Broderick said if additional funds are needed this year the appropriation has to be advertised as required by state law and voted on by the council.
Dixon said certain members of the council are trying to deny minority representation in the 4th and 6th Districts of the council.
Crumes said most city councils in other communities have their own staff and offices.
“We’re asking for $300,000,” she said. “We’re supposed to be the checks and balances.”
She said council members don’t know how much the administration is paying for legal fees through the city’s loss fund.
The loss fund is used for claims against the city and requests are reviewed by the city’s insurance and legal departments.
“If the council wants $300,000, we will appropriate it,” Broderick said.
The lawsuit was filed by Common Cause of Indiana, the Madison County NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Indiana and local residents Cassandra Riggs and Jeffrey Cottrell.
Named as defendants are the Anderson City Council and the Madison County Election Board.
The lawsuit contends that the six single-member council districts should have been redrawn following the 2020 census and that the current district map fails to provide equal representation in each of the districts.
The plaintiffs are requesting that the six council members representing a district have their respective terms of office shortened by the court.
The suit asks that the federal court rule that a special election for those six positions on the council be held in the May 2024 primary and November 2024 election.
The legal action is asking the court to approve a new redistricting plan for the six districts on the council.