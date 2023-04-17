ANDERSON – With a background of dozens of children playing on new equipment, the city of Anderson unveiled upgraded facilities at Jackson Park.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said Friday the renovation at Jackson Park is the first of three major upgrades to be completed this year to the park system.
“These new renovations are a continuation of the plan we put in place seven years ago to renovate and to strengthen our park system,” Broderick said. “Since that time, we have renovated 25 major parks in our system, including the new May Park, which opened last year, and the Dickmann Town Center, the near downtown Funk Park, Pulaski Park on our southside, Streaty Park, Walnut Park, Belmont Park and the Activity Center at Shadyside, where we have installed additional pickleball courts to complement this growing and popular sport.”
The renovations for 2023 include work at Warren Miller to include a new shelter building and playground equipment and Shadyside-North, with both of the projects planned to be completed by summer.
Broderick said city officials attended the annual Park and Recreation Conference where the new features at Jackson Park were identified.
The city received a 40% grant for the purchase of the playground equipment.
Jackson Park’s total renovation cost was $275,930 with $221,282 coming from Community Development Block Grant funds and $54,648 from the grant.
Broderick said in the past the city has spent $200,000 at Jackson Park on a new shelter house, electrical service and parking area for the tether circuit for radio controlled cars.
The new equipment includes an ADA swing, mother-child swing, slides, merry-go-round and other equipment.
“Parks bring people together,” he said. “Having a place for neighbors to meet and kids to spend time together is important in building a strong community. Seeing Jackson Park in its final stages is exciting, knowing how many families and children will be making memories here.”