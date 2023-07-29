ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has demolished a 25-year-old eyesore along Clinton Street.
Salty Dog Trash Trailers demolished the property Friday at 107 Clinton St. — much to the pleasure of nearby property owners.
“This has been a problem job for at least 10 years,” said Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department. “There were several people that said they were going to fix it, but no work was done.”
In May, the Anderson Board of Public Safety approved the demolition of the property, owned by Wilbir Reyes-Martinez, at a cost of $5,612.
At that meeting, Fisher said permits were obtained for the property, but no work had been done for six months.
“It has been an unsafe building for years,” he said. “This is the third time it has been before the Safety Board.”
Fisher said the fire department has been dispatched twice to the location for illegal burning.
Mike McKinley, chairman of the Safety Board, said one year to make the repairs is long enough.
When asked, Reyes-Marquez said he is moving to Anderson in a month and it would take up to eight months to make repairs.
Joy Lapoint said she has lived across the street from the property since 1996.
“It was a nice house when we moved in,” she said. “It has deteriorated over the years.”
Lapoint said there have been three different owners of the property over the years who intended to fix it up.
Jack Stepp, who owns Art’s Trim Shop and another business in the area, said at one time the Clinton Street property was an older residence, but was livable.
“It’s been like this for 20 years,” he said. “I’m glad it’s coming down. We take care of our properties.”