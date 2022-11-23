ANDERSON – The Anderson Community Development Department has donated two lots for the construction of a new house.
The Anderson Board of Public Works Tuesday approved the donation of the property at 2118 Fletcher Street to PathStone for the construction of a three bedroom house.
The property is located in the same block that Pathstone is constructing a house and Habitat for Humanity is working with students at D26 to construct a third house in the same block.
Lelia Kelley, director of the Community Development Department, said the city is providing $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant Home funds for the construction.
In other business, the Board of Public Works approved the purchase of a new paver, roller and tack wagon for the city street department at a cost of $285,350.