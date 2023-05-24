ANDERSON — Electric rates for the city of Anderson are increasing by .99% for residential customers from July through September
The Anderson Board of Public Works Tuesday approved the rate increase that will increase the monthly bill for the residential customers using 800 kilowatts from $104.92 to $105.97.
Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said Tuesday the increase was a result of the cost of purchasing electrical power from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency.
He said the increase is .99% or $1.05 per month.
The tracking factor is based on the cost of purchased power from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, a group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.
The Board of Public Works signed a three-year contract with ADS to monitor the city’s combined sewer outlets and rain gauge along the White River.
Nara Manor, superintendent of Anderson Water Pollution Control said the monthly cost is $9,712 and by signing a three-year contract the city is saving 9%.
The board approved two change orders for curb and sidewalk repair completed by DC Construction.
The change order for the Dewey Street project was a reduction of $3,362 bringing the cost to $125,081.
The second change order was an increase of $735 for work on Brown and 38th streets. The new contract is in the amount of $223,103.