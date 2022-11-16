ANDERSON — Electric rates for the first three months of 2023 will increase by 3.68%.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved the increase as a result of the price of purchased power by Anderson Light & Power for January, February and March.
Fuel costs are based on the cost of electricity purchased from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, a group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.
The monthly cost for the average residential customer’s bill will increase by $3.59 for the first quarter of the year. That will bring the average cost for a residential customer using 800 kilowatts of electricity to $100.25 per month.
The Board of Works took under advisement bids for the upgrading of three power substations that will increase the amount of available electricity in the areas along Interstate 69.
Tony Pochard, director of Anderson Light & Power, previously said the completed upgrades will increase the electrical capacity by 48 megawatts.
The 53rd Street substation, which is located near the intersection of 53rd and Columbus Avenue, will get a second transformer. Those bids ranged from a low of $396,148 submitted by Power Construction to a high of $987,000 submitted by BM Bruce.
The substations at AMCOR and behind Home Design Products will have circuits switched over to provide more electrical power to other portions of the city.
The bids for the AMCOR substation ranged from a low of $293,134 from Power Construction to a high of $339,208 from Vaughn Industries.
The bids for the substation behind Home Design Products ranged from a low of $532,225 by Power Construction to a high of $661,000 by Gaylor Electric.
More electricity is needed for the two new hotels planned at the I-69 and Scatterfield Road area and potential development of other areas along the interstate corridor.
The work for all three substations is expected to be completed in one year, depending on the availability of materials and the weather conditions.