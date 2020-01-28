ANDERSON — As anticipated, there will be an increase of 3.69% in the bills for the average residential customer of Anderson Municipal Light & Power.
The board approved the tracking factor for April, May and June, which is an increase of $3.41 per month for the average residential customer of Anderson Municipal Light & Power.
The monthly bill for customers using 800 kilowatts of electricity per month was $92.35 for the first quarter of the year and will increase to $95.76.
Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said that traditionally, rates for the second quarter increase because it corrects the billing for the previous year.
“Normally the rates drop again in the third quarter of the year,” he said. “The trend for the past five years continues downward for residential customers.”
The tracking factor is based on the cost of purchased power from a group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved a new four-year contract between the city and Lead Climber, LLC. Lead Climber is the company owned by Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the contract went into effect on Jan. 1.
He said the contract was increased by $6,000 per year or a monthly payment of $12,500, for a total of $150,000 per year.
“There have been no increases in previous years,” Broderick said of the contract. “Lead Climber has done a great job for the city and there has been a great return on our investments.”
The contract is paid from the city’s share of food and beverage tax revenues.
The board set a bid date of Feb. 25 for pavement improvements on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
City Engineer Chuck Leser said the work will be from north of 67th Street to Interstate 69.
He said the concrete will be replaced at the intersection of 73rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The remaining work will include grinding the concrete pavement and replacing it with a layer of asphalt.
Last year the Anderson Redevelopment Commission voted to provide $4 million in tax increment financing funds for repaving from 25th Street to Interstate 69.
Last year the city repaved 73rd Street from MLK to Layton Road.
The board took under advisement three quotes for the removal of trees along the White River from Edgewater Park to Scatterfield Road for the eventual installation of a new White River interceptor sewer project.
Leser said the estimated cost for the removal of the trees was between $60,000 and $70,000.
Dependable Tree Service submitted the low quote of $67,000. A Notch Above the Rest Tree Service submitted a quote of $146,500 and Yardberry Excavating quoted a price of $220,000.
