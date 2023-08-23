ANDERSON — Electric rates for the city of Anderson are decreasing from October through December by a quarter of a percent for residential customers.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved the rate decrease that will lower the monthly bill for residential customers using 800 kilowatts from $105.97 to $105.70.
Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said Tuesday the decrease was a result of the cost of purchasing electrical power from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency.
The tracking factor is based on the cost of purchased power from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, a group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.
In other business: The Board of Public Works approved a contract with the United States Geological Society to conduct testing and sampling of the White River through Sept. 30, 2024.
The city’s share of the cost paid for by the Water Pollution Control Department is $16,600.