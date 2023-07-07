ANDERSON – The city of Anderson has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Bingham Square apartments seeking $1.6 million.
The lawsuit was filed Friday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 by attorney Michael Austin who is representing the Anderson Redevelopment Commission (ARC) and the city.
The lawsuit states the ARC in September 2020 entered into an economic project agreement with PR Bingham.
The agreement required the rehabilitation of the 128-unit apartment complex and the ARC provided $935,000 in tax increment financing bonds.
The bonds were secured by a mortgage, which were to be repaid through the increased assessed valuation of the apartment complex through property taxes.
Austin wrote that PR Bingham failed to complete the rehabilitation of the property and demand letters were sent on Aug. 6, 2021 and Dec. 12, 2022.
“In addition to Bingham’s failure to complete the rehabilitation of the real estate, Bingham has failed to make the required bond payment,” the lawsuit continues.
The lawsuit states Bingham is in breach of its note, mortgage and taxpayer agreement.
Named as defendants are Bank Leumi USA, Landmark Bank, Simmons Bank, Anderson Housing Authority and Gary Pliichta, with Property Resource Associates, to determine if they have any secured interest in the property.
The Anderson Housing Authority obtained a judgement against Bingham Square in May 2022 in the amount of $9,344 plus interest and attorney fees.
The lawsuit is seeking a judgement in the amount of $935,000 with interest of 3.5%, title search fees, cost of the legal action and attorney fees.
The lawsuit is also seeking $697,505 in unpaid utility bills owed to Anderson city utilities as of June 28.
Last year the ARC approved the sale of Bingham Square that meets their approval.
The terms of the contingency consent are that the ARC receives the $935,000 plus interest to retire the bonds and all the past due utility amount.