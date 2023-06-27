ANDERSON — Bids for the 2023 contract paving work in Anderson was taken under advisement.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday received bids for the paving work scheduled for this year.
E&B Paving submitted the low bid of $735,556 and DC Contractors bid $822,628.
City engineer Matt House said the paving work is to be completed by the end of the year.
The board awarded a $203,140 contract to Watson’s Excavating for maintenance work on the Stanley Ditch that runs east to west in the southern part of the city.
House said the estimated cost was $300,000.
He said the Stanley Ditch work will be along 38th Street and Madison Avenue and runs through Red Bud Estates and the Meadowbrook Golf Course.
The board approved a change order to install a larger pump on the well in the Lafayette well field.
Neal McKee, director of the Anderson Water Department, said the new pump will increase the capacity from 1,000 gallons per minute to 1,400 gallons per minute.
The cost of the larger pump is $20,390 and the purchase price is available in the department’s contingency fund.